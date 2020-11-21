The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Rust emerges on the Iron Triangle of IL politics

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House of Representatives is holding session at the Bank of Springfield Center instead of the Illinois State Capitol because it allows for safe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/21/2020): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Tribune federal courts reporter, Jason Meisner joins the show to unwinds the twisted web of federal indictments in the ComEd bribery investigation and how the Iron Triangle of the Chicago Way (ie. Burke, Madigan, and Berrios) is begining to show serious signs of rust.


