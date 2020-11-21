The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Rust emerges on the Iron Triangle of IL politics

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/21/2020): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Tribune federal courts reporter, Jason Meisner joins the show to unwinds the twisted web of federal indictments in the ComEd bribery investigation and how the Iron Triangle of the Chicago Way (ie. Burke, Madigan, and Berrios) is begining to show serious signs of rust.
