The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ron Onesti doesn't like being lied to by Mayor 'Liefoot'

The Chicago Way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This video still image shows the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus early on July 24, 2020, at Grant Park in Chicago. – Two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down in Chicago early Friday, amid a reckoning in the US about the Italian explorer’s controversial role in the history of the Americas. (Photo by Derek R. HENKLE / AFP) (Photo by DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/07/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans discusses why his is angry with Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot of her handling of a lawsuit filed by the JCCIA seeking the statue’s return and confers a new nickname upon the mayor. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

