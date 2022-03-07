The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ron Onesti doesn’t like being lied to by Mayor ‘Liefoot’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/07/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans discusses why his is angry with Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot of her handling of a lawsuit filed by the JCCIA seeking the statue’s return and confers a new nickname upon the mayor. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
