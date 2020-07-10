The Chicago Way w/John Kass: RCP’s Tom Bevan analyzes bias in media and the damage it does

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/10/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan is here with his unique analysis of bias in media coverage of President Trump’s 4th of July address, violence plaguing Democratic cities, and how this bias damages national trust. Plus, Kasso is looking for “White Woke Walkers” from suburbia to stand up for what really matters, black children being slaughtered in the streets.
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ below
Click here to subscribe to The Chicago Way