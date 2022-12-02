The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/02/2022): On this edition, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) discusses dropping his bid for mayor, what that means for the race to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023, and running a race for the redrawn 15th ward. Plus, Kasso wonders if the late legend of WLS radio morning drive, Don Wade, would let the 5th floor of City Hall dictate the narrative on crime? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction