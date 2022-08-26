The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/26/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin talk with the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson to get his assessment of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the constitutionality of President Biden’s executive order on student loan debt, and the power of ‘ranked choice’ voting. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction