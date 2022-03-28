The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/28/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson discusses the media feedback loop that suppressed the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story, how the situation in Ukraine has many angles, and the importance electing competent leaders. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

