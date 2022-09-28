The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/28/2022): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson, to discuss civic nationalism’s role in society and politics, the media’s coverage of Hurricane Ian, polling that leaves Democrats and Republicans less than enthused by their presumptive 2024 White House candidates, and free speech -or that lack thereof- on college campuses. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction