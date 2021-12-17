The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Prof. Glenn Loury explores how woke policies are driving violent crime in urban America and crushing Black America

Shoes are left behind at the crime scene early Friday, Sept. 20, 2013, where a number of people, including a 3-year-old child, were shot Thursday night in a city park in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/17/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, esteemed professor of economics at Brown University & Kasso’s favorite ‘freedom fighter of the mind,’ Professor Glenn Loury joins the conversation to talk about how woke policies have laid waste to the bucolic neighborhood in Chicago he once called home, how those policies are driving spikes in violent crime in urban America & the erosion of Black America. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

