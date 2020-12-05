The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Prof. Charles Lipson, the COVID rulers’ lament, and a breakfast with ‘Fast Eddie’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/06/2020): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the host of The Crisis Cast and the Communicator in Chief of Serafin & Associates, Thom Serafin analyzes the scandal-plagued Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's impact on Democrat races in Illinois. Then, RealClear Politics' Tom Bevan looks at where polling got it wrong in the 2020 election and where it got it right.