The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Prof. Charles Lipson, the COVID rulers’ lament, and a breakfast with ‘Fast Eddie’

Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro sits between Chicago Mayor Harold Washington, right, and Cook County Democratic Party Chairman Ed Vrdolyak during a rally in Chicago’s Daley Plaza on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1984. Washington and Vrdolyak are the leaders of opposing groups that have been fighting for power in Chicago City Council since Washington took office in 1983. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/05/2020): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson looks at U.S. Attorney General William Barr announcing this week a pre-election elevation of John Durham to Special Counsel for investigating the Department of Justices’ handling of operation “Crossfire Hurricane.” Plus, Kasso tells the story of being invited to breakfast with infamous Chicago political power baron Edward “Fast Eddie” Vrdolyak.


