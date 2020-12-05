The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Prof. Charles Lipson, the COVID rulers’ lament, and a breakfast with ‘Fast Eddie’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/05/2020): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson looks at U.S. Attorney General William Barr announcing this week a pre-election elevation of John Durham to Special Counsel for investigating the Department of Justices’ handling of operation “Crossfire Hurricane.” Plus, Kasso tells the story of being invited to breakfast with infamous Chicago political power baron Edward “Fast Eddie” Vrdolyak.
