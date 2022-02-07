The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Pritzker’s financial shell game and how it impacts taxpayers

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/07/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Joining the conversation this week is the Wirepoints.org President Ted Dabrowski. Ted dives into census & tax data Wirepoints has analyzed and compares it to the claims made by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker about Illinois’ financial health during his annual State of the State address. Plus, Kasso worries about ‘Dibs’ falling into the hands of communists. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
