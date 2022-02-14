The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Political guru Thom Serafin decodes ‘politicalese’

NEW YORK (AP) — Strong statement pieces in bold colors meant to emphasize bravery, confidence and exuberance dominated Wes Gordon's runway at Carolina Herrera on Monday, with short dresses sporting ruffles in bold crimson and long trains in hues of pink, right on theme for Valentine’s Day.

A color palette of deep reds, purples, blues, pinks and yellows gave fiery life to dramatic silhouettes in gowns and party dresses of various lengths, adorned with large bows or voluminous sleeves. There were also sharply tailored pants ensembles designed to depict a self-assured, confident woman.