The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Political guru Thom Serafin decodes ‘politicalese’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/14/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin looks at the political landscape as the country heads into a mid-term election year and decodes political speak used by candidates. Plus, Kasso wonders why Americans compete at the Olympics under the flags of other countries without any connection to that country.
