The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Political guru Thom Serafin decodes ‘politicalese’

The Chicago Way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Chicago Way w/John Kass

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/14/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin looks at the political landscape as the country heads into a mid-term election year and decodes political speak used by candidates. Plus, Kasso wonders why Americans compete at the Olympics under the flags of other countries without any connection to that country.

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular