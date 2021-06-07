The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas worries it’s amateur hour in Chicago politics

SOLWAY, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters chanting “Stop Line 3!” and “Water is life!” gathered at the headwaters of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota on Monday to resist a Canadian-based company's plan to replace an aging pipeline that carries crude oil from Alberta to Wisconsin.

Environmental and tribal groups say Enbridge Energy's plan to rebuild Line 3, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude, would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, and claim treaty rights.