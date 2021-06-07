The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas worries it’s amateur hour in Chicago politics

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/05/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) & candidate for mayor, Paul Vallas joins John & Jeff to talk about legislation passed by the Illinois Senate that requires Chicago to implement an elected school board -over the objections of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a report from the Chicago Tribune that lays out the damage done during looting in the summer of 2020. Plus, Kasso wonders what the long-term impacts of young kids being made to wear masks.


