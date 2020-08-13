The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas on Chicago’s lack of preparation to face looting & reopen schools

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A woman looks through the shattered glass window of the Jonathan Adler interior design store that was looted on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made more than 100 arrests during the night as widespread looting and disorderly conduct was reported downtown and other areas of the city. Officials believe the violence had apparently grown out of a shoot out between police and a suspect. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/13/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) & candidate for mayor, Paul Vallas joins John & Jeff to discuss why he doesn’t think Mayor Lori Lightfoot “knows what she’s doing” when it comes to handling violent protestors, deterring mass looting downtown, & developing a sensible plan for the reopening of Chicago Public Schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


