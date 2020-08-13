The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas on Chicago’s lack of preparation to face looting & reopen schools

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/22/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. The Communicator in Chief of Serafin & Associates, Thom Serafin joins the podcast to talk about the legal troubles that may or may not lie ahead for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in light of a massive federal investigation into a bribery scheme involving ComEd. Plus, Kasso looks at why when people don't get the leadership they need from their elected officials, they must vote with their feet and leave.