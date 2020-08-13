The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas on Chicago’s lack of preparation to face looting & reopen schools

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/13/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) & candidate for mayor, Paul Vallas joins John & Jeff to discuss why he doesn’t think Mayor Lori Lightfoot “knows what she’s doing” when it comes to handling violent protestors, deterring mass looting downtown, & developing a sensible plan for the reopening of Chicago Public Schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
