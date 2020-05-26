Listen Now
John Williams

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas explores the path to reopening schools & Kasso gets the “Cribs” treatment

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

This Aug. 6, 2013 photo shows West Pullman Elementary School in Chicago. West Pullman is one of 50 Chicago schools slated to close later this month as part of aggressive cost cutting that calls for the single largest closing of schools in any American city in years. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/25/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) Paul Vallas joins the conversation via video chat to talk about the urgent need for a COVID-sensitive plan to get kids back to the classroom, break down what Chicago’s finances will look like post-pandemic, and react to Joe Biden’s latest gaffe. Plus, Kasso gets the MTV Cribs treatment after his recent relocation.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories