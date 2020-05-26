The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Paul Vallas explores the path to reopening schools & Kasso gets the “Cribs” treatment

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/25/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) Paul Vallas joins the conversation via video chat to talk about the urgent need for a COVID-sensitive plan to get kids back to the classroom, break down what Chicago’s finances will look like post-pandemic, and react to Joe Biden’s latest gaffe. Plus, Kasso gets the MTV Cribs treatment after his recent relocation.
