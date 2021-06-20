The Chicago Way w/John Kass: On to the next adventure…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/19/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Jeff gets the full story behind John’s big news about leaving the Chicago Tribune and what it was like serving up ‘The Chicago Way’ to readers for over 30 years. Plus, Kasso discusses his next adventure: JohnKassNews.com
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way