The Chicago Way w/John Kass: No training prepares you for the impossible task of cleaning up Chicago’s violence

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Chicago, Illinois, on July 21, 2020. – A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded July 21 in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led by Democratic mayors. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/19/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about the training and moments that lead up to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Then Patrick Fitzmaurice, who retired as the longest-serving paramedic on the Chicago Fire Department, talks about how first responders deal with the never-ending violence on Chicago’s streets.


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular