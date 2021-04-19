The Chicago Way w/John Kass: No training prepares you for the impossible task of cleaning up Chicago’s violence

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/19/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about the training and moments that lead up to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Then Patrick Fitzmaurice, who retired as the longest-serving paramedic on the Chicago Fire Department, talks about how first responders deal with the never-ending violence on Chicago’s streets.
