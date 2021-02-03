The Chicago Way with John Kass: NFL Hall of Fame writer Dan Pompei on his early days reporting with Kasso

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/03/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass and Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Hall of Fame NFL writer for the Atlantic and radio host, Dan Pompei joins the podcast to talk about his history with Kasso -including starting out together at The Red, White and Green – the Italian American sports paper, how covering sports has changed over the years, and why good stories matter.
