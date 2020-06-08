Listen Now
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: New FOP Pres warns against removing cops from schools

The Chicago Way

by: Jeff Carlin

The Chicago Way w/John Kass

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/08/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by John Catanzara Jr., the newly elected President of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, for a discussion about calls for defunding the police, removing resource cops from schools, and why officers in uniform should not be kneeling or participating any political action. Plus, Kass sees a full plate of issues & interests Mayor Lori Lighfoot must balance to keep Chicago moving forward in her second year.

