The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mollie Hemingway says the 2020 election was ‘Rigged’ and she has the receipts

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/23/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On the 309th episode, Mollie Hemingway, Senior Editor at The Federalist, discusses her book Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections and look at the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
