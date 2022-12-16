The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/16/2022): New York Post columnist Miranda Devine joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss her new book, Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide, and outline the wide-ranging efforts to keep this story under wraps (including bad actors inside ‘Big Media/Big Tech’ companies, the FBI, and possibly the CIA). Plus, how much did Barack Obama know about Hunter and Joe Biden’s sketchy dealings and should anyone buy the ‘Honest Joe’ schtick? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction