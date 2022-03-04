The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Madigan’s legacy and Lori Lightfoot’s colorful language

Kass: Mike Madigan's legacy and Lori Lightfoot's colorful language

FILE – Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, argues government ethics legislation while on the House of Representatives floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., on Nov. 4, 2003. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery on Wednesday March 2, 2022, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in the latest federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/04/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin, is back with a reaction to the 22 count indictment levied against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, the legacy of Madigan’s almost 4 decades wielding power, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s penchant for discussing her ‘manhood.’ Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

