The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Madigan’s legacy and Lori Lightfoot’s colorful language

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/04/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin, is back with a reaction to the 22 count indictment levied against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, the legacy of Madigan’s almost 4 decades wielding power, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s penchant for discussing her ‘manhood.’ Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
