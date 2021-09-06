The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike ‘Houli’ Houlihan- ‘Irishman of the Year,’ honoring first responders and a basket for love

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/06/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Mike Houlihan -who the Chicago Tribune once called the ‘most Irish of Chicagoans’ -is here to talk about being honored as the 2020 & 2021 Emerald Society Irishman of the Year and share some stories as only he can. Plus, Kasso wonders if Chicago’s leaders will realize the slow, violent death of Chicago’s downtown & Loop is a major problem in time to prevent it? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
