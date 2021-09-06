The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike ‘Houli’ Houlihan- ‘Irishman of the Year,’ honoring first responders and a basket for love

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

A drummer with the Chicago Police Department”s Emerald Society Pipe and Drums marches during a “National Night Out” gathering August 7, 2001 in Chicago”s 16th police district. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/06/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Mike Houlihan -who the Chicago Tribune once called the ‘most Irish of Chicagoans’ -is here to talk about being honored as the 2020 & 2021 Emerald Society Irishman of the Year and share some stories as only he can. Plus, Kasso wonders if Chicago’s leaders will realize the slow, violent death of Chicago’s downtown & Loop is a major problem in time to prevent it? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories