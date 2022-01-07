The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Megyn Kelly on her time in Chicago

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/07/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. To kick off 2022 and discuss her time in Chicago as a lawyer & journalist, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show (Sirius XM Triumph channel 111, weekdays at noon), Megyn Kelly joins the podcast. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
Follow @John_Kass Follow @megynkelly Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way