The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Megyn Kelly on her time in Chicago

The Chicago Way

Megyn Kelly reminisces about the Chicago she knew as a young lawyer and what it has become

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 12, 2018 file photo, television journalist Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/07/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. To kick off 2022 and discuss her time in Chicago as a lawyer & journalist, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show (Sirius XM Triumph channel 111, weekdays at noon), Megyn Kelly joins the podcast. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular