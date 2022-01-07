The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Megyn Kelly on her time in Chicago

LOUISVILLE, Colorado (AP) — Rex and Barba Hickman’s home of 23 years near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains has been reduced to a blackened heap by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

Before the blaze, which ripped through nearly 1,100 homes, the Hickmans would often hang out with neighbors on their patio, sharing funny stories over a glass of wine. But that isn’t likely to happen again for years — a delay made even longer by the pandemic.