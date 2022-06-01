The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/01/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by newly-announced candidate for mayor, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001), Paul Vallas. Touting his experience in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Paul lays out his plan to fix Chicago’s ‘man-made storms’ of public safety, finances, and education. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

