The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mayor Lightfoot unmasked and Prof. Charles Lipson on the demise of free thought

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/19/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson discusses the origins of Critical Race Theory and how it’s being used to intimidate and control people, much the same way ‘McCarthyism’ was used during the Red Scare of the ’50s. Plus, Kasso wonders why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught on camera at the Chicago Sky‘s championship winning game without her mask? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way