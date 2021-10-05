The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Matt Rosenberg is a Chicago native son who can’t believe what he’s seeing

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

Matt Rosenberg, author of ‘What, Next, Chicago? Notes of a Pissed-Off Native Son’
(Courtesy of Matt Rosenberg)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/05/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, Matt Rosenberg stops by to discuss his new book What, Next, Chicago? Notes of a Pissed-Off Native Son, in which he explores the roots of Chicago’s violent crime, failing schools, rotten finances, and the ongoing Black exodus. Rosenberg also talks about his father, that WGN Radio icon Milton Rosenberg and it will take to get mend Chicago’s problems. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular