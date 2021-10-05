The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Matt Rosenberg is a Chicago native son who can’t believe what he’s seeing

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/05/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, Matt Rosenberg stops by to discuss his new book What, Next, Chicago? Notes of a Pissed-Off Native Son, in which he explores the roots of Chicago’s violent crime, failing schools, rotten finances, and the ongoing Black exodus. Rosenberg also talks about his father, that WGN Radio icon Milton Rosenberg and it will take to get mend Chicago’s problems. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
