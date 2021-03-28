The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Looking to reopen Michelin-starred ‘Brindille,’ Chef Carrie Nahabedian needs some help

The Chicago Way

Even at one of the best restaurants in the world, finding good help is hard to do these days. Has the pandemic set culinary arts back?

Posted: / Updated:

Carrie Nahabedian

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/29/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the creative powerhouse behind Michelin star restaurant Brindille -Chef Carrie Nahabedian joins the show to talk about how the pandemic shutdown, subsequent lootings, and prolonged capacity restrictions have hampered her business and left her searching for talented culinary artists to rebuild her kitchen team.


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular