The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Looking to reopen Michelin-starred ‘Brindille,’ Chef Carrie Nahabedian needs some help

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/09/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, David Gerlach -president of Lincoln College in central Illinois- joins the conversation with an offer for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to take any of the President Abraham Lincoln statues the city may teardown in the name of progressivism. Plus, when the technocrats come to for you, will you know when you've been technologically lynched?