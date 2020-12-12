The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Listen so that you may see…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/13/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001), Paul Vallas looks at how the Chicago Teacher’s Union (CTU) is responding to the CPS’ plan for re-starting in-class learning in January. Plus, Kasso breaks down the volumes spoken by silence among corporate media on the topic of Hunter Biden’s history with Ukraine & China.

