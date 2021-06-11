The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Let’s see what happens…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/11/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan is here to discuss why mainstream media is turning a blind eye to Hunter Biden’s emails, whether or not Vice President Kamala Harris has what it takes to lead the free world, and the irony of CNN’s Brian Stelter talking about bias. Plus, Kasso explores his future and Zeus the Wonder Dog eats ice.
