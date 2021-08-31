The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Kristen McQueary pulls at threads while John washes bottles

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

Kristen McQueary, John Kass and Jeff Carlin
(JCarlin/WGN)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/31/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Kristen McQueary returns to the podcast to talk about what she’s been up to since leaving her Chicago Tribune post as editor of the editorial page. Plus, Kasso has an unverified beef with Rachael Ray over an ornament. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories