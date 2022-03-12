The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Kim Foxx’s rebuke to justice and THE book on Mike Madigan

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/07/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. To close out a big week in Illinois politics, veteran Chicago Tribune political reporter Ray Long talks about his new book “The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer” and previews what is sure to be an enlightening trial. Plus, Kasso has a problem with the way Cook County State’s Attoreny Kim Foxx reacted to the sentencing of Jussie Smollett for staging and lying about a hate crime. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way