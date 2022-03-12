The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Kim Foxx’s rebuke to justice and THE book on Mike Madigan

The Chicago Way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago. Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself.(Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/07/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. To close out a big week in Illinois politics, veteran Chicago Tribune political reporter Ray Long talks about his new book “The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer” and previews what is sure to be an enlightening trial. Plus, Kasso has a problem with the way Cook County State’s Attoreny Kim Foxx reacted to the sentencing of Jussie Smollett for staging and lying about a hate crime. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular