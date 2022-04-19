The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/19/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, possible candidate for mayor & former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001,) Paul Vallas joins John & Jeff to talk about his concerns about institutional racism in action at CPS and what he would like to see done to address Chicago’s crime & violence. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

