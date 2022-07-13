The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/13/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin geek out about the James Webb Space Telescope (nicknamed Webb or JWST) and wonder if Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot will be able reign in the violence plaguing her ‘Summer of Joy.’ Pluss, Kasso settles in for recovery from shoulder surgery with some interesting entertainment choices. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction