The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How to catch wild pigs for Independence Day

The Chicago Way

A conversation with Charles Lipton on political culture & media

Posted: / Updated:

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 photo, feral pigs roam near LaBelle, Fla. The state is second only to Texas in the number of non-native wild pigs living in the state. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/03/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson looks at the role media plays in politics and the history of media. Plus, Kasso offers a lesson in catching wild pigs without them knowing it.  Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

