The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/25/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins the conversation to discuss how Illinois’ “donor class” controls elections in the IL and whether-or-not Republican voters will be “tricked” into voting for Richard Irvin in this year’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Plus, Kasso wonders why talk radio in Chicago has lost its edge. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

