The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/15/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin this week is the director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute, Hannah E. Meyers, to discuss her time with the Intelligence Bureau of the New York City Police Department working on counterterrorism and outline how progressive policies & ideologies among district attorneys like Kim Fox (and Larry Krasner in Philly & Chesa Boudin in San Fran) are causing an imbalance in the criminal justice system. Plus, Kasso enjoys the chatter of squirrels, as long as they keep bringing him their harvest. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

