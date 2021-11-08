The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How Democracy dies in darkness when no one turns on the light

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/08/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan breaks down last week’s election wins/losses, why mainstream media is ignoring the charges brought against Igor Danchenko, and what the 2022 election cycle means for President Joe Biden’s legacy. Plus, Kasso has a lesson in ‘pig latin’ for pundits and talking heads. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com o8ydKw7XUdWDCFOjtIWa
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way