The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/12/2022): On this edition, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the 911 dispatcher credited with managing the chaotic situation involving the murder of Chicago police officer Ella French and helping to save the life of officer Carlos Yanez Jr,. Keith Thornton. Keith recently resigned from the job he love at Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) citing a lack of support and leadership from the city, he discusses what needs to happen to make the city a safer place.(Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction