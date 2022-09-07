The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/07/2022): Joining the conversation with John Kass & Jeff Carlin is Republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General, Tom Devore. Attorney Devore has questions about Gov. JB Pritzker’s abuse of executive orders, current AG Kwame Raoul’s handling of the Jenny Thornley case, and the Illinois General Assembly’s passing of the flawed ‘SAFE-T Act.’ Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

