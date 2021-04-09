The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Gone Fishing…

A river up north where the steelhead a plentiful.

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/10/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week John records from a river up north in search of the mighty steelhead while Jeff is on the ‘island of misfit cats.’ On the docket this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of a myriad of public crises -including the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago cop, the future of politics in Chicago, and answers to questions from fans.


