The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Former prosecutor Robert Milan unpacks the bad policies driving surging violent crime

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/01/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, former longtime Cook County and federal prosecutor Bob Milan joins the conversation about the national increase in violent crime and specifically how recent changes to bond laws and charging guidelines by liberal-supported District Attorneys has lead to repeat violent offenders, like the alleged perpetrator of the Waukesha parade tragedy, being back on the streets to commit more crime. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
