The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Former prosecutor Robert Milan unpacks the bad policies driving surging violent crime

Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden and days earlier than that diagnosis was previously disclosed, according to a book by Trump's former chief of staff.

In “The Chief's Chief,” obtained by The Guardian before its Dec. 7 release, Mark Meadows writes that the-president received a negative test shortly after the positive test and resumed his usual activities, including attending the debate against his Democratic challenger. Trump on Wednesday denied Meadows' claim.