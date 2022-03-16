The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/15/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. To honor St. Patrick’s Day and the Chicago Outfit’s impact on the Second City, Fox News’ Eric Shawn presents evidence that the notorious Lou Rosanova, high ranking member of the Outfit known as “Lou the Tailor,” buried James R. Hoffa under a hole on the golf course of a venerable Southern resort in Savannah, Georgia. Eric’s full report is part his Fox Nation show “Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa.” Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

