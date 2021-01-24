The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Eddie Johnson on his fall from grace, historic crime rates, and Mayor Lightfoot’s control of the city

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/24/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about ‘moral mistake’ that lead to the early end of his career as Chicago cop, allegations he sexually assaulted a subordinate, the spike in crime, an record setting year for carjackings, and the leadership of Chicago’s Mayors -Emanuel & Lightfoot.
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way