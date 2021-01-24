The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Eddie Johnson on his fall from grace, historic crime rates, and Mayor Lightfoot’s control of the city

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 07: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson announcing his retirement during a news conference with at the Chicago Police Department’s headquarters November 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Johnson who will retire at the end of the year was promoted to Superintendent in 2016 and has been on the police force for 31 years. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/24/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about ‘moral mistake’ that lead to the early end of his career as Chicago cop, allegations he sexually assaulted a subordinate, the spike in crime, an record setting year for carjackings, and the leadership of Chicago’s Mayors -Emanuel & Lightfoot.


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular