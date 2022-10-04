The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/04/2022): The legend himself, Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich from The Hamp & O’B Show, discusses why he thinks the Bears should move to Arlington Heights, explains why he can’t stand the notion of ‘rebuilding year,’ diagnoses what’s wrong with Justin Fields stats, and tells the story of watching an opponent drop dead in front of him during a game. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction