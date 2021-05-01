The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Don’t bury the lede – Charles Lipson on media without context in a time of chaos

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/01/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, his week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson looks at how media bias in a time of political upheaval continues to erode the institutions that hold a free republic together. Plus, Kasso reminds us about the importance of context and understanding the motivations of those wielding the information like a hammer.
