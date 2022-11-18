The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/18/2022): This week, Chicago Bears great Gary Fencik joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his life & career in Chicago, the time he ran with the bulls, a throwback Illinois Lottery commercial, and his future in politics…or maybe lack thereof. Plus, Kasso wonders if Chicago Mayor Lori ‘Phallus Maximus’ Lighfoot’s making the right career move…delivering pizzas? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

