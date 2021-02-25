The Chicago Way w/John Kass: David Marcus previews CPAC and the future of the GOP

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/25/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, New York Correspondent for The Federalist and contributor to the NY Post, NRO, City Journal -David Marcus looks at how liberal idealism has lost its historical, center-left hold in major cities like Chicago & New York. David also previews his trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida and what Donald Trump’s address there will mean for the Republican party.
