The Chicago Way w/John Kass: David Marcus dives into the 'Charade' of NY politics

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 27: New York Gov Andrew Cuomo gives a daily coronavirus press conference in front of media and National Guard members at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases on March 27, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo will be requesting authorization for four additional hospital sites amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/07/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Joining the conversation this week is David Marcus. Marcus is the political reporter for the New York Post and author of Charade: The Covid Lies That Crushed A Nation, he discusses the reaction from New Yorkers to investigative findings that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed almost a dozen women and the latest round of government mandates on masks. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

