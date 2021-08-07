The Chicago Way w/John Kass: David Marcus dives into the ‘Charade’ of NY politics

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/07/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Joining the conversation this week is David Marcus. Marcus is the political reporter for the New York Post and author of Charade: The Covid Lies That Crushed A Nation, he discusses the reaction from New Yorkers to investigative findings that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed almost a dozen women and the latest round of government mandates on masks. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
