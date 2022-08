The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

