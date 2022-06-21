The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/21/2022): This week, veteran pollster & political operative, Rod McCulloch discuss what has played out so far in Republican primary for Illinois governor and pulls back the curtain on political polling. Plus, Kasso’s ‘spidey sense’ is tingling with the prospect of Illinois political combine backing another contender for mayor of Chicago. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

